Intelligence Squared debate: Is Western democracy in danger?

Do populist and nationalist uprisings signal Western democracy's certain decline? A new debate from the Intelligence Squared series.
The motion is: Western democracy is threatening suicide.
For the motion:
Bernard-Henri Levy, French philosopher and journalist.
Yascha Mounk, Lecturer, Harvard University and senior fellow at New America.
Against the motion:
Clive Crook, columnist for Bloomberg View.
Kori Schake, research fellow at the Hoover Institution.
To listen to the debate, click the audio player above.