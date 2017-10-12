Intelligence Squared debate: Is Western democracy in danger?

Pro-Referendum supporters clash with members of the Spanish National Police, after police tried to enter a polling station to retrieve ballot boxes during today's referendum vote on October 1, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Do populist and nationalist uprisings signal Western democracy's certain decline? A new debate from the Intelligence Squared series.

The motion is: Western democracy is threatening suicide.

For the motion:

Bernard-Henri Levy, French philosopher and journalist.

Yascha Mounk, Lecturer, Harvard University and senior fellow at New America.

Against the motion:

Clive Crook, columnist for Bloomberg View.

Kori Schake, research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

