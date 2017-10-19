Schools struggle to hold on to teachers they need

There may be nothing more important in the educational life of a child than having effective teachers. But the United States is struggling to attract and keep teachers.

The problem is most acute in rural areas, where kids may learn math from a social studies teacher. In urban schools, the teachers most likely to leave are black men, who make up just 2 percent of teachers.

This APM Reports documentary tells two separate but connected stories about teachers that American schools desperately need but can't hold on to: black men and those willing to work in rural areas.