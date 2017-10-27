A windy week in Minnesota

The first snow of the year envelops downtown St. Paul on Friday October 27, 2017.

Since Friday, October 20 we have seen more days with strong winds than any other period since late June of this year.

There have been frequent days with wind gusts well over 30 mph, and some days with gusts over 40 mph. November is generally one of the two most windy months of the year.

So, these wind speeds may be even more frequent around the state in the coming month. University of Minnesota meteorologist and climatologist Mark Seeley talks with Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer about that and other weather topics.

