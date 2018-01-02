The origins, challenges of America's democratic system

Between 200,000 and 500,000 demonstrators march down Constitution Avenue during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963.

Part two of the BBC documentary, "America: Laboratory of Democracy."

An examination of the origins and challenges of America's democratic system.

This hour explores the history of uprisings and insurgencies in the United States. From the Boston Tea Party to the anti-slavery movement, the civil rights movement, the labor movement and the recent Tea Party movement, insurgents on the left and the right drew inspiration from our founding documents.

The documentary was produced for the BBC by Cambridge University American history professor Gary Gerstle.

