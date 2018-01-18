What's next for North Korea?

People watch a television news screen showing pictures of President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un at a railway station in Seoul on Nov. 29, 2017.

A special report about the North Korean nuclear threat and the diplomatic stand-off between North Korea and the United States.

It was announced this week that North and South Korea will march together in the opening ceremonies at the Olympics in South Korea next month. But there are no other signs of diplomatic breakthroughs between North Korea, its neighbors, and the rest of the world.

Ruth Alexander of the BBC interviews several North Korea experts, including former CIA analyst Sue Terry and Minnesota native Jean Lee, the former AP Bureau Chief in Pyongyang, North Korea. Jean Lee is now a global fellow at the Wilson Center.

The one-hour special is from the BBC series, "The Inquiry."

To listen to the program, click the audio player above.