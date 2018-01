Celebrating the guitar that made Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate's longtime guitar player Harvey Hinsley turns 70 years old today. Hinsley's distinctive guitar hooks are a big part of that band's sound on songs like "You Sexy Thing" and "Every 1's a Winner." That song, by the way, is the only cover tune on Ty Seagall's new double album which comes out next next week.

