Mpls. man pleads guilty in Uptown shooting that left victim paralyzed

A 30-year-old Minneapolis man faces up to 10 years in prison for shooting and paralyzing another man last summer.

Hennepin County prosecutors say Eddie Arlondoe Burch pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and admitted in court that he fired two shots at a man he fought with at bar in Uptown Minneapolis. They say Burch couldn't remember other details of the incident because he was drunk. The victim is 22-year-old D'Andre Alexander, who was paralyzed from the waist down.

Alexander told MPR News that Burch started the confrontation inside the bar when Burch grabbed him by his face and kissed him, which Alexander took to be a provocation. The two fought inside the bar and again outside on the sidewalk.

That's when Burch drew his weapon and fired. Alexander said he didn't know he was hit at first.

"I felt my legs get weak and I lay down, because I felt really weak. And I couldn't move my legs after that," he said.

Since the shooting, Alexander has participated in a Hennepin County Medical Center program which counsels victims of violence. He keeps regular appointments with a counselor and visits other young people at the hospital like himself who've been hurt by gunfire.

Before he became paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair, Alexander was a diesel mechanic.

"I love ripping out pieces of cars and throwing them all over the place and I can't do that anymore," Alexander said. "Now, I'm having to find another passion. Imagine living your whole life as a surgeon and one day you lose your hands."

Prosecutors say they will ask the court to sentence Burch to the maximum penalty, which is nearly 10 years in prison. Burch's sentencing is scheduled for March 16.