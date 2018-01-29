DeAnna and Roger Cummings on creativity and innovation

Roger and DeAnna Cummings
Roger and DeAnna Cummings founded Juxtaposition Arts in 1995 and continue to teach and train young people in the arts while employing them as apprentices to work alongside professional artists. They were photographed outside the Juxtaposition Arts gallery space near West Broadway and Emerson avenues N. in Minneapolis Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2013. 