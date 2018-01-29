DeAnna and Roger Cummings on creativity and innovation

Roger and DeAnna Cummings founded Juxtaposition Arts in 1995 and continue to teach and train young people in the arts while employing them as apprentices to work alongside professional artists. They were photographed outside the Juxtaposition Arts gallery space near West Broadway and Emerson avenues N. in Minneapolis Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2013.

Chris Farrell's "Conversation on the Creative Economy" with DeAnna and Roger Cummings, directors of Juxtaposition Arts in North Minneapolis. The social enterprise is training the next generation creative workforce through art and design education. Their conversation focused on ways to develop creative skills and entrepreneurial ambitions among youth.

Creativity and innovation are critical for generating dynamic economic growth in Minnesota. Organizations need to nurture and unleash the artist, the designer, the innovator, the problem solver among employees. So do educators. All the great economic challenges of our time connect to the need to hone everyone's creative abilities on the job.

DeAnna Cummings is the CEO and co-founder of Juxtaposition Arts (JXTA) a youth-focused cultural development center founded in 1995 in North Minneapolis.

Roger Cummings is a founding principal and Chief Cultural Producer of Juxtaposition Arts (JXTA).

Chris Farrell is host, Conversations on the Creative Economy and senior economics contributor at APM's Marketplace and Minnesota Public Radio.

Recorded January 18, 2018 at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.