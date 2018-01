U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a speaker during a working dinner with European business leaders during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, eastern Switzerland, on January 25, 2018.

Hear President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address, and the Democratic response from U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.)

The State of the Union address was given before a joint session of Congress on January 30, 2018.

The Democratic response was given January 30, 2018 at the Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River, Mass.