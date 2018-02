The Gopher women's basketball team is surprisingly good

On Sunday, the University of Minnesota women's basketball team plays the Big Ten's top team, Maryland. Before the season, the experts thought the Gopher men would be the team to watch this year. But while the men have struggled mightily of late, the women are playing much better than expected.

Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune, discusses the team's surprisingly good play with Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer.