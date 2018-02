Red Wing gears up for the Big Turn Music Festival

This weekend Dave Simonett of Trampled By Turtles will be in Red Wing performing at the inaugural Big Turn Music Festival, where 100 bands will play on 18 stages around town Friday and Saturday night.

Red Wing does not have that many conventional music venues so some of the shows will take place in unusual spaces like a furniture store, a comic book shop and an Episcopal church.

