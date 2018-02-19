A new era for 'The Presidents Club'

Then-president Barack Obama, left, and former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter arrive on stage for the George W. Bush Presidential Center dedication ceremony in Dallas, Texas, on April 25, 2013.

Ex-presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush gave separate speeches criticizing President Trump, without naming him. In this program, experts on the presidency reflect on 70 years of competition, cooperation and compassion among the American presidents and their predecessors.

With Europe in chaos at the end of WWII, President Harry Truman called on a logistical genius to sort out food delivery to Europe ... disgraced former president Herbert Hoover.

Hours after he was sworn in, Lyndon Johnson told Dwight Eisenhower, "I need you more than ever." From political exile, Richard Nixon phoned Ronald Reagan with advice on the Soviet Union, and Reagan took it on himself to teach Bill Clinton how to salute.

Nancy Gibbs and Michael Duffy are co-authors of "The Presidents Club: Inside the World's Most Exclusive Fraternity." They spoke with former NPR host Neal Conan, for his "Truth, Politics and Power" series.

