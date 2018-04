Bill Murray goes classical

Bill Murray and a classical trio featuring world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler will be performing Friday, April 20 at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

The show is called "New Worlds," and is a mix of readings from works written by the likes of Walt Whitman, James Fenimore Cooper and Mark Twain, mixed with classical music, a few jokes, and Murray singing standards from musicals like Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess."