Invisibilia: The Stories We Tell — season 4, episode 3

Sometimes we lose something so central that our very sense of self unravels, and we have to resort to extremes.

We talk to a 74-year old woman whose husband's death has led her to skydiving, and a beekeeper who thinks his hives have been stolen by mobsters.

Then we travel to Mogadishu to learn about a reality show called "Inspire Somalia," which is trying to remind a country that's been terrorized by Islamic extremists that it could once again be the kind of place where people can sing in public.

Your hosts: Hanna Rosin and Alix Spiegel.