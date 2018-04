40th anniversary of a celebrated concert film

The acclaimed concert film "The Last Waltz" was released 40 years ago today.

The film, directed by Martin Scorsese, documented The Band's farewell performance at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day, 1976.

The concert featured an impressive list of guest stars which included Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton and Muddy Waters.