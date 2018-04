What You Need to Know Before "Avengers: Infinity War": A Spoiler-Free Primer

Back when Thor had long hair and when all the Avengers got along in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." Jay Maidment/Marvel Entertainment

The past ten years of Marvel movies have all led to "Avengers: Infinity War." The Cube Critics give a rundown of where all our heroes are at the start of the new film.

It's spoiler-free except for spoilers of every Marvel movie that came before.

"Captain America: Civil War" brought together a majority of the Avengers and tore them apart after Cap and Iron Man disagreed over the Sokovia Accords. It ended in an intra-superhero battle: