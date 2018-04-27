The implications of the oil and gas boom

Explosions continue into the afternoon from the Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wis., on April 26, 2018.

The boom in oil and gas production in the US has profound effects on the economy and foreign policy. The technology that created the boom, fracking, has industrialized and polluted many communities.

Neal Conan asks about the trade-offs in the oil and gas glut, about how it changes politics around the world, and whether it will delay any transition to clean sources of energy.

Also, a conversation about the energy crisis of the 1970's and President Jimmy Carter's "malaise" speech.

In a "Politics of Oil" edition of Truth, Politics and Power, host Neal Conan's guests are:

Russell Gold, who has covered energy for The Wall Street Journal since 2002. His front-page articles on fracking and shale gas and oil introduced readers to the companies, technology, and personalities that changed the global energy landscape. His coverage of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill was honored with a Gerald Loeb Award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. He is the author of "The Boom: How Fracking Ignited the American Energy Revolution and Changed the World."

Jason Bordoff is a professor and founding director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University's School of International Affairs. One of the world's top energy policy experts, he served as Special Assistant President Barack Obama and Senior Director for Energy and Climate Change on the Staff of the National Security Council.

Kevin Mattson is Professor of History at Ohio University. He is the author of "What the Heck Are You Up To, Mr. President?: Jimmy Carter, America's Malaise, and the Speech that Should Have Changed the Country."