Bob Dylan's latest venture: selling whiskey

We learned over the weekend that Bob Dylan is putting his name on a new line of whiskies called "Heaven's Door." The bottles feature images of welded iron gates that Dylan creates in his California metalworking studio.

In a statement to the New York Times Dylan said "I've been traveling for decades, and I've been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey."

The reviewer for the Times writes that Heaven's Door double barrel whiskey "smells of cake batter, fresh berries and children's cough syrup."