Dayton pushes for $138M for schools' budget shortfalls

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton speaks to reporters in 2015, in St. Paul, Minn.

Gov. Mark Dayton is calling for $138 million in emergency funding for Minnesota schools as districts across the state grapple with budget shortfalls.

Dayton unveiled his request to lawmakers Tuesday as the Legislature heads toward a mandatory May 22 adjournment. The Democratic governor's proposal would increase the state's per-pupil funding formula by 2 percent.

More than 26 school districts around the Twin Cities and 33 districts in rural Minnesota are struggling with budget deficits. Those shortfalls are a small fraction of the districts' total operating budgets.

But many school districts across Minnesota are considering staff and teacher layoffs to solve the deficits. Dayton is urging the Legislature to approve funding.

The governor's request could catch legislative leaders off guard. The Republican-controlled Legislature has already started assembling their budgets.