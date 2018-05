Ry Cooder's new album reimagines old songs

Like much of Ry Cooder's work over the years, his new album "The Prodigal Son" draws inspiration from old songs, often by long-forgotten artists.

For example, "You Must Unload" was originally recorded in 1927 by an Appalachian songwriter named Blind Alfred Reed.

The album will be released on Friday, but you can stream it now on NPR's First Listen page.