Waseca County teen missing; authorities concerned

Waseca County authorities are asking for the public's help finding Grace Cummins, 16, of New Richland, Minn., saying they are concerned for her welfare.

Grace Cummins, 16, of New Richland Courtesy Photo of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Grace left school on Tuesday and was seen getting in a blue semitrailer truck, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement Thursday. The truck dropped her off in Albert Lea, Minn., near Minnesota Highway 13 and Main Street West. She has not had any contact with friends or family, the BCA said.

She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark color hooded coat/windbreaker, blue jeans and carrying a dark colored backpack.

Anyone who might know of her whereabouts should contact the Waseca County Sheriff's Office at 507-835-0500 or dial 911.