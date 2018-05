Political Junkie on North Korea and Trump's foreign policy

Kim Jong Un and President Trump Saul Loeb and KCNA via KNS, AFP | Getty Images

In the past week President Trump has pulled out of the Iran deal and scheduled a summit with the leader of North Korea.

Political Junkie Ken Rudin and MPR News host Kerri Miller discussed the president's foreign policy.

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.