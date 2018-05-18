Westminster Town Hall Forum: Honey Thaljieh

Honey Thaljieh speaks at the Westminster Town Hall Forum about sports, inclusion, equity and human rights.

She is known internationally for promoting the role of sports in empowering women and girls in the Arab world and beyond. A co-founder of women's football (soccer) in Palestine, she served as the first captain of the Palestinian national football team.

Following her career in football, she joined FIFA, the International Federation of Association Football, where she leads its efforts to promote diversity, gender equality, integration, and peace-making in sports.

Honey Thaljieh has been recognized as a "Champion for Peace" by the organization Peace and Sport, and she serves as an ambassador for the sports organizations Save the Dream, Homeless World Cup, and Football for Peace.

This forum held on May 17, 2018 was the kick-off event for "Windows into Palestine," the weekend-long festival at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis.