More work for CPAs if Dayton vetoes tax bill

Minnesota's Republican-controlled legislature passed a bill that would put the state's tax code in line with the new federal tax law. But DFL Governor Mark Dayton doesn't agree with how it's constructed and says he'll veto it.

So what does that mean for you and your accountant? Elizabeth Bystrom is a certified public accountant who works with individuals and small businesses. She discussed the situation with MPR's Phil Picardi.