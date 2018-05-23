Westminster Town Hall Forum: Richard Stengel on 'Mandela's Way'

Richard Stengel assisted Nelson Mandela in writing his autobiography, "The Long Walk to Freedom."

Westminster Town Hall Forum: Mandela's Way: Lessons for an Uncertain Age.

Journalist and author Richard Stengel collaborated with Nelson Mandela on Mandela's autobiography, "The Long Walk to Freedom," and was a producer of the documentary film "Mandela." Stengel is the author of the book, "Mandela's Way."

Richard Stengel is former managing editor of Time.

Stengel has written for numerous publications, including The New Yorker, New Republic, Spy, and The New York Times, and he appears regularly on television as a political commentator.

In 2013, he accepted the position of Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs in the Obama administration.

He served as the president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, which was established by Congress to increase awareness and understanding of the Constitution.

Richard Stengel spoke May 22, 2018 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Minneapolis.