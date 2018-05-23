With USA out of the World Cup, who should you root for?

A young USA fan at the 2010 FIFA World Cup Getty Images/Stuart Franklin

World Cup madness begins in June, but this time the U.S men's soccer team failed to qualify. With the United States missing from the World Cup, how big of a setback will that be for soccer in America?

MPR News host Euan Kerr spoke to the "Men in Blazers," Robert Bennett and Michael Davis, authors of the new book, "Encyclopedia Blazertannica." Kerr also talked to Megan Ryan, who covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Star Tribune, and Wes Burdine, who hosts a soccer podcast, and will be opening up a soccer-themed bar in St. Paul this summer.