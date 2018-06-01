LIVE MPR coverage of GOP and DFL state political conventions

Mike Mulcahy Caroline Yang for MPR News

Listen to LIVE interviews with the candidates for Governor and US Senator, from the GOP State Convention in Duluth and the DFL State Convention in Rochester.

MPR Political editor Mike Mulcahy hosts the coverage from Rochester with MPR political reporter Brian Bakst in Duluth.

The candidates seeking endorsement for Governor and the two US Senate seats were invited for LIVE interviews.

You'll also hear from DFL Party chair Ken Martin and Republican Party chair Jennifer Carnahan, outlining the key issues their respective parties consider to be priorities this year.