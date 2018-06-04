Cube Critics: 2 TV shows to watch Arts & Culture Stephanie Curtis , Euan Kerr · Jun 4, 2018 Mackenzie Crook and Kelly Reilly in the Amazon Prime series, "Britannia." Sky UK Ltd Listen Story audio 7min 52sec Looking for something to watch Monday night? The Cube Critics have two recommendations: "Britannia" and "Fauda." One is a high-production guilty pleasure; the other a searing look at the Middle East from multiple point of views. Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.