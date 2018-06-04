Liz Phair marks 25 years since Exile in Guyville

Liz Phair Courtesy the Artist

Liz Phair will mark the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed 1993 album "Exile in Guyville" with a tour that comes to St. Paul's Turf Club tonight.

Phair recently told Rolling Stone that a fan favorite from "Exile in Guyville" is "Divorce Song" which is about the kind of conflicts that couples often face.

Phair created "Exile in Guyville" as a song by song response to the Rolling Stones 1972 album "Exile on Main Street." On a recent episode of the music podcast "Song Exploder" Phair talked about "Divorce Song" and the Stones tune that it is paired with.