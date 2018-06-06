Electric Fetus celebrates its 50th anniversary

Ben Bowman of St Paul, Minnesota, with his daughter Olive, look through a collection of Prince albums at the Electric Fetus in Minneapolis.

The Hang Ups will be performing Wednesday night inside the Electric Fetus record store in Minneapolis. That show is part of a week-long series of events marking the record store's 50th anniversary.

On Thursday, Bobby Z of the Revolution will be there talking about his career, and there will be a party at First Avenue on Saturday night hosted by former Current DJ and Electric Fetus employee David Campbell.

The current owners of the store say they don't know where the name Electric Fetus came from (it made sense in the 60s). And these days 50 percent of their music sales are vinyl records, compared to around one percent in the early 2000s.