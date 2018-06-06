America Abroad: Iraq's Next Steps

Iraqi Sunni volunteers from the Anbar province show their skills during their graduation ceremony at the Habaniyah military base, near Anbar province's capital Ramadi, on June 17, 2015.

From the America Abroad series: Joshua Johnson of 1A hosts a "Town Hall" about Iraq's future.

In May, Iraqis went to the polls to elect a new national parliament. It was the first election since the defeat of ISIS in Iraq.

And in a surprise turn, a coalition led by controversial cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, a staunch opponent of U.S. and Iranian influence in Iraq, won the most seats.

What does this mean for Iraq's future, and for the U.S. involvement there?

