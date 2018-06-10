A campaign for 'often the hardest-working people on stage' -- the chorus

In the recent production of <em>My Fair Lady</em>, Broadway veteran John Treacy Egan (bearded, just right of center) plays a number of roles within the chorus, including a singing street vendor.
In the recent production of My Fair Lady, Broadway veteran John Treacy Egan (bearded, just right of center) plays a number of roles within the chorus, including a singing street vendor. 