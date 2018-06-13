Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck make an album together

Guitarist Peter Buck, best known for his work with the band REM, and singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur have teamed up for a musical collaboration they are calling Arthur Buck.

According to their website, the two began collaborating last fall after Arthur played a music festival that Buck had organized in Mexico and left his guitar there by accident. When he went back to get his guitar, he and Buck sat down to jam a bit. Within days, they had written an album's worth of songs and played their first show together.

Their debut album "Arthur Buck" comes out this Friday. You can listen to the whole thing right now on NPR's First Listen page.