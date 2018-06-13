Climate One: Net Zero Living

Net Zero Living: ways to reduce the amount of trash you generate, and how to design or retrofit a home to conserve energy.
Conservation begins at home — literally. Designing and operating a home that generates as much power as it uses is rapidly becoming a reality.
Meanwhile, cities around the country have made zero waste a goal for their landfills. Can it be done? What steps can we take to reduce the trash on our collective backs?
What is it really like to live trash-free?
"You get these trash goggles," said Samuel McMullen, a University of Michigan student who has set out for a year of zero-waste living. "Once you've done it even just for a day, you start seeing trash everywhere." He's the co-founder of Live Zero Waste.
Other speakers include:
• Diana Dehm, founder, Trash on Your Back.
• Kevin Drew, Zero Waste coordinator, San Francisco Department of the Environment.
• Lauren Hennessy, sustainability outreach manager, Stanford University.
• Ann Edminster, author, "Energy Free: Homes for a Small Planet."
• Daniel Simons, principal, David Baker Architects.
• Sven Thesen, owner of a Net Zero home.
• Greg Dalton hosts the Commonwealth Club of California's Climate One series. Produced in association with KQED public radio.
