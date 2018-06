Celebrated Somali singer coming to Minnesota

Aar Maanta, who leads one of the few active touring bands in the world that plays Somali music, is coming to Minnesota for a month-long residency sponsored by the Cedar Cultural Center.

While he's here, he'll be performing around the state and is planning to record a Somali children's album with Twin Cities rapper Greg Grease.

Maanta be playing at an Eid celebration marking the end of Ramadan at noon, Saturday at the Como Park Pavilion in St. Paul.