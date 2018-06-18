The secret to growing an edible garden

Apples from Fruits of the City.

It's national Pollinator Week, and host Kerri Miller spoke to two horticulturists about how to have a successful garden full of vegetables and healthy fruit trees.

They tackled questions about insects and other pests, blight, transplanting and more.

Julie Weisenhorn, is an associate extension professor at the University of Minnesota in the Department of Horticultural Science, and Emily Tepe is a researcher in horticulture on edibles including fruits, also at the University of Minnesota.

