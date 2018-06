Timberwolves pick Georgia Tech guard in draft

The NBA held its annual draft of amateur players Thursday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had the 20th selection of the first round and picked Josh Okogie, a guard from Georgia Tech. In the second round. they selected Ohio State forward and Big Ten Player of the Year Keita Bates-Diop.

Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune, discussed the picks with Morning edition host Cathy Wurzer.