A music festival with a secret lineup

Phoebe Bridgers is one the acts rumored to be playing at this year's Eaux Claires music festival which gets underway Friday in Eau Claire, Wis.

We don't know for sure if she'll be performing because the festival lineup is a secret.

Organizers have explained the concept by saying, "It's not about the bands, it's about the collection of art and artists reacting with the collection of you."

The lineup will be officially announced when the gates open Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. Using a variety of sources, our friends at The Current have put together a list of bands they believe will be there. One of them is serpentwithfeet.