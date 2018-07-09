Couple killed, father critically injured in motorcycle crash

A St. Cloud couple has died and a family member has been critically injured when a driver turned into the path of three motorcycles in central Minnesota.

The State Patrol says 42-year-old James Young and 44-year-old Michelle Young were operating two of the bikes and were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Saturday on Highway 23 northeast of Willmar.

The man's father, 61-year-old James Young, was operating the third motorcycle and skidded to avoid hitting the car before crashing. He's in critical condition at St. Cloud Hospital. His 38-year-old daughter, Melissa Mayo, was a passenger on her father's bike and suffered noncritical injuries.