APM reports documentary: Order 9066 (Episode 3)

Twin Cities residents Lucy Kirihara, left, and Sally Sudo both spent over 3 years of their childhoods living with their families in the Minidoka incarceration camp in Idaho in the early 1940s.

Episode 3 of the APM Reports documentary, "Order 9066," about the incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII.

At war's end, after prison camps were shut down, many found they were unwelcome in their home communities. Many returned to discover that their property or land had been stolen.

This episode features people who flourished in post-war America, and those whose lives were destroyed by Order 9066.

And listeners will hear about the long struggle by Japanese Americans to secure redress for the hardship and losses produced by incarceration.

This American Public Media documentary was produced by Stephen Smith and Kate Ellis.