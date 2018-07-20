Liberal groups press Swanson to dump Nolan as running mate

Minn. AG Lori Swanson announces a run for governor with Rep. Rick Nolan.
Minnesota attorney general Lori Swanson announced in June her choice of U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan as her running mate. Swanson faces pressure from liberal groups to drop Nolan after recent reports of alleged sexual harassment by a staff member of Nolan. 