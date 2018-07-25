Mother/son duo release new music

Ruth and Madisen Ward, a mother-son duo from Missouri, who go by the name "Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear," have a new record.

Madisen says they got their start when he was in high school, and his mom Ruth was playing folk sets at local coffeeshops. He started writing songs, and she'd let him play them during a break in her set. Eventually, they just started to share the whole show, as a duo.

They released their first album together in 2015 and they have a new E-P coming out on Friday. It's called "The Radio Winners." You can listen to the whole thing right now on NPR's First Listen page.