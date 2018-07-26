Sir Mick turns 75

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones turns 75 today. Back when he was 25, he recorded the vocals for the Stones classic "Sympathy for the Devil.

Images of those recording sessions are part of a film that will be shown tomorrow night at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. The film was directed by Jean Luc Godard.

It includes scenes of the Black Panthers in a junkyard tossing rifles to each other. There are also images of a bookstore that sells comic books and Nazi propaganda. Originally called "One Plus One," the film was re-edited by the producer and released with the title "Sympathy for the Devil."