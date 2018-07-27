Is "Purple Rain" ripped off from a Journey song?

Ahead of the band's performance tonight at Target Field, the Star Tribune's Jon Bream talked to two members of Journey about a range of topics including their connection to Prince's "Purple Rain."

Before it was released, Prince contacted Journey because he was concerned that "Purple Rain" unintentionally borrowed some elements from their song "Faithfully."

Keyboard player Jonathan Cain, who wrote "Faithfully," told Bream that Prince offered to change some of the chords. Cain told Prince that wasn't necessary because the songs were different enough. Cain did acknowledge that one part of "Faithfully" was similar to "Purple Rain" in the cadence of the chord changes and the sound of the guitar.