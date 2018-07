Femi Kuti comes to minus his bass player

Femi Kuti, the Nigerian musician, who is the son of the legendary Fela Kuti, will be performing tonight at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis.

Kuti's band had to scramble during their last show in New York. Twenty minutes before that concert was to begin, they discovered that the band's bass player Aghedo Andrew had disappeared.

Kuti's sister speculated on social media that Andrew left the band so that he could stay behind in the United States.