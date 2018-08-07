Quiz: Which gubernatorial candidate do you agree with most?

Minnesotans head to the polls on August 14 to cast their lengthy ballots in a primary election. Voters will decide who is going to be on the November ballot for the most important elected positions in the state.

• Think your vote in the primary won't matter? Think again.

Put your assumptions about the candidates to the test. Our quiz may challenge your thinking.

To be clear: We aren't telling you who to vote for. The quiz is meant to show you who is running and their position on issues.

After going through the 10 questions, you will see the candidate with whom you most closely align and will be provided a bit more information about his or her background.

