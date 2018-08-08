Beyonce and Jay-Z to play at US Bank Stadium

Beyoncé and Jay-Z will be performing tonight at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as part of their "On the Run II" tour.

In the September issue of Vogue, Beyoncé says a memorable moment from the tour so far was playing in Berlin at the stadium where the 1936 Olympics were held.

"This is a site that was used to promote the rhetoric of hate, racism and divisiveness," she said, "and less than 90 years later two black people performed to a packed, sold-out stadium. When Jay and I sang our final song, we saw everyone smiling, holding hands, kissing, and full of love. To see such human growth and connection - I live for those moments."