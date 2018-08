Candi Staton is unstoppable at age 78

Gospel and soul singer Candi Staton has a new album called "Unstoppable" which comes out later this week.

"Unstoppable" is the 30th studio album for the seventy-eight-year-old Staton. She got her start touring the 1950s gospel circuit with the likes of Mahalia Jackson and Aretha Franklin, who became a lifelong friend.

You can hear the whole album right on NPR's First Listen page.