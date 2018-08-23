Impact of aquatic invasive species on Minnesota lakes and rivers

Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District aquatic invasive species specialist Chris Evans and aquatic species control and monitoring technician Waylon Glienke look for invasive plants in Spider Lake, just north of Grand Rapids, Minn., on Monday, July 16, 2018.

A focus on the damage to Minnesota's lakes and rivers caused by invasive aquatic species.

The Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates invited MPR's Chris Farrell to lead a discussion on the topic at the group's third annual Aquatic Invaders Summit in April 2018.

His guests are:

Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates.

Jim Wherley, co-owner of Sunset Bay Resort in Richville, Minnesota, Ottertail County.

Kelly Pennington, AIS prevention coordinator, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

A special program from MPR's "Water Main" initiative.

