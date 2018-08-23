Impact of aquatic invasive species on Minnesota lakes and rivers

A focus on the damage to Minnesota's lakes and rivers caused by invasive aquatic species.
The Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates invited MPR's Chris Farrell to lead a discussion on the topic at the group's third annual Aquatic Invaders Summit in April 2018.
His guests are:
Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates.
Jim Wherley, co-owner of Sunset Bay Resort in Richville, Minnesota, Ottertail County.
Kelly Pennington, AIS prevention coordinator, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
A special program from MPR's "Water Main" initiative.