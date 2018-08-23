Gaelynn Lea's rallying cry for disability rights

The winner of NPR's 2016 Tiny Desk Music Contest and Duluth native Gaelynn Lea will be releasing a new album on September 7th. You can hear a single from the album now on the country website "The Boot."

Lea, who has Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease, says the song is a "rallying cry" for people with disabilities.

She says she's frustrated that the disability community is rarely mentioned in the discussions about the impact of healthcare funding cuts. Her song is called "I Wait."